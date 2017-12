BRIEF-UK's CMA Issues Directive To 5 Banks On Open Banking Remedy

Dec 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK‘S CMA- DIRECTIONS ISSUED TO 5 BANKS TO ENSURE THEY COMPLY AND RELEASE PERSONAL AND BUSINESS ACCOUNT DATA SETS AS PART OF THE OPEN BANKING REMEDY

* UK‘S CMA- DIRECTIONS ISSUED TO BARCLAYS, HSBC, BANK OF IRELAND, SANTANDER, RBS

* UK'S CMA- FIVE BANKS TOLD US THAT THEY WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO RELEASE ALL OF THESE DATA SETS BY THE SPECIFIED DATE