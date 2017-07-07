BRIEF-UK's CMA recommends termination of commercial agreement between ICE, Trayport

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE will now be required by the CMA to end the commercial agreement and must also press ahead with selling the Trayport business

* Found that loss of competition identified in the original merger investigation would not be comprehensively remedied if agreement remained in place

* In view of these risks and the low costs arising, CMA has concluded that termination of the agreement is necessary