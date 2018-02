Feb 21 (Reuters) - UK‘S ‍CMA:

* FOUND THAT MOLE VALLEY‘S PURCHASE OF RETAIL ARM OF COUNTRYWIDE FARMERS COULD PUSH UP PRICES OR LOWER QUALITY IN 45 LOCAL AREAS​

* FOUND THAT COMPANIES’ RETAIL BUSINESSES COMPETE CLOSELY, RESULTING IN REDUCED COMPETITION FOR CUSTOMERS IN 25 OF 45 LOCAL AREAS AFTER MERGER​

* ‍MOLE VALLEY NOW HAS OPPORTUNITY TO OFFER WAYS TO ADDRESS THESE COMPETITION CONCERNS​