FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Heineken/Punch must resolve concerns over pub merger

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Heineken NV:

* UK's CMA - has found that Heineken's proposed purchase of part of Punch Taverns estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across GB

* UK's CMA - Heineken must now offer proposals to address these concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into merger

* UK's CMA - has looked in detail at areas where pubs operated by Heineken and punch currently compete

* UK's CMA - has identified 33 local areas where their pubs would not face sufficient competition after merger, which could lead to price increases

* UK's CMA - concerns were also raised with CMA that merger would close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with Heineken

* UK's CMA - looked closely at whether acquisition by Heineken could lead to a reduction in choice of beer and cider on offer in punch pubs

* UK's CMA - merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by CMA panel , unless Heineken is able to offer undertakings

* UK's CMA - Heineken has until 20 June 2017 to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.