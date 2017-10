Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Market’s Authority:

* UK‘S ‍CMA - TO LOOK AT VISION EXPRESS’ UNDERTAKINGS OFFER IN DETAIL​

* UK‘S ‍CMA - REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR BELIEVING UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY VISION EXPRESS, OR MODIFIED VERSION, MIGHT BE ACCEPTED BY CMA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)