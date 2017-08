Aug 11 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC:

* DPG ANNOUNCES NEW FRANCHISEE PARTNERSHIP

* ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS FRANCHISEE IN LONDON

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION DPG HAS AGREED TO PAY £24 MILLION TO HAVE A 75% STAKE IN A NEWLY FORMED COMPANY

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO FINAL CONTRACT, WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SEPTEMBER 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: Further company coverage: