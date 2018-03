March 2 (Reuters) -

* UK’S FCA - ‍BEAUFORT SECURITIES LIMITED (BSL) AND BEAUFORT ASSET CLEARING SERVICES LIMITED (BACSL) ARE PLACED INTO INSOLVENCY​

* UK'S FCA - APPOINTED 3 MEMBERS OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PWC) AS JOINT ADMINISTRATORS OF BSL AND JOINT SPECIAL ADMINISTRATORS OF BACSL​