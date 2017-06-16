BRIEF-UK's FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information

June 16 (Reuters) - UK Financial Conduct Authority

* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents​

* Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last year's quoted premium

* Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully compliant with FCA rules

* ‍Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair disclosure on their renewal prices​