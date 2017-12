Dec 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority :

* FCA- FCA STOPS UNLAWFUL FOREIGN EXCHANGE INVESTMENT SCHEME

* FCA- HIGH COURT YESTERDAY MADE ORDERS AGAINST A NUMBER OF PERSONS INVOLVED IN CARRYING ON AN UNAUTHORISED FOREIGN EXCHANGE INVESTMENT SCHEME

* FCA- SCHEME TOOK IN AT LEAST £1.2 MILLION FROM 65 INVESTORS BUT NONE OF THE INVESTORS' MONEY WAS USED IN FOREX TRADING