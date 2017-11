Nov 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc:

* FCA- PUBLISHES FINAL SUMMARY OF RBS‘S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP​

* FCA- CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTERS ARISING FROM THE SKILLED PERSONS REPORT

* FCA- “FOCUSSING ON WHETHER THERE IS ANY BASIS FOR FURTHER ACTION WITHIN OUR POWERS” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)