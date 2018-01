BRIEF-UK's FRC Fines, Reprimands Audit Firm Arrandco Audit Ltd

Jan 23 (Reuters) - UK’s FRC:

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC) HAS FINED AND REPRIMANDED AUDIT FIRM ARRANDCO AUDIT LTD

* ALSO FINED AUDIT ENGAGEMENT PARTNER JEREMY FILLEY, FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION OPENED IN AUGUST 2015

* ‍BOTH PARTIES ADMITTED MISCONDUCT IN RELATION TO AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF QUINDELL PORTFOLIO PLC AND QUINDELL LTD FOR FY ENDED 31 JANUARY 2011​

* ‍TENON TO RECEIVE A REPRIMAND AND A FINE OF £1 MILLION AS PER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY A LEGAL MEMBER OF INDEPENDENT TRIBUNAL PANEL​