March 5 (Reuters) -

* HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 30.2 PERCENT, MEDIAN PAY GAP OF 24.4 PERCENT

* HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS NEEDS TO APPOINT MORE SENIOR WOMEN IN INVESTMENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TO CLOSE GENDER PAY GAP Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)