a month ago
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom publishes proposals for regulating 'mobile call termination' market
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 27, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom publishes proposals for regulating 'mobile call termination' market

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications:

* Has today published a consultation on proposals for regulating wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021

* Proposed charge control would mean that current cap of c.0.5p per minute would fall by around a tenth in real terms by April 2021

* This would apply to all mobile operators connecting calls in UK from 1 April. Proposals are designed to promote competition and protect consumers from high prices

* Consultation closes on 5 September (Bengaluru Newsroom)

