Nov 10 (Reuters) - Office of Communications

* OFCOM- ‍BROADBAND AND LANDLINE CUSTOMERS WILL GET MONEY BACK FROM THEIR PROVIDERS WHEN THINGS GO WRONG, WITHOUT HAVING TO CLAIM IT

* OFCOM- ‍CUSTOMERS SET FOR £142M IN PAYOUTS - AROUND NINE TIMES CURRENT LEVEL​

* OFCOM-‍AS A RESULT OF OFCOM'S INTERVENTION, BT, SKY, TALKTALK, VIRGIN MEDIA AND ZEN INTERNET HAVE AGREED TO INTRODUCE AUTOMATIC COMPENSATION​