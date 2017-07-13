FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 7:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Uk's Ofcom-

* Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users

* Expect reformed openreach to engage with industry to deliver widespread fibre networks, offering fast, reliable broadband

* Will closely monitor BT's compliance with its new commitments, and how effectively openreach serves whole industry

* Should it become clear new openreach was not working, or BT was failing to comply with its commitments, Ofcom would revisit model and consider new measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

