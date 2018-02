Feb 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Official Receiver:

* BASED ON AGREEMENTS ENTERED OVER PAST WEEK TO BUY CONTRACTS HELD BY CARILLION, ONGOING EMPLOYMENT CONFIRMED FOR 942 EMPLOYEES‍​ ‍​

* DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL PURCHASERS CONTINUE AND EXPECT THAT NUMBER OF CARILLION JOBS SAFEGUARDED THROUGH LIQUIDATION WILL CONTINUE TO RISE‍​

* 152 CARILLION EMPLOYEES ARE BEING MADE REDUNDANT AND THEY WILL LEAVE THE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK‍​