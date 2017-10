BRIEF-UK's Spire says rejects bid from Mediclinic Intl

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GRP - RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PRELIMINARY AND CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARES OF SPIRE WHICH MEDICLINIC DOES NOT ALREADY OWN​

* ‍PROPOSAL COMPRISED 150 PENCE IN CASH AND 0.232 NEW MEDICLINIC SHARES PER SPIRE SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSAL VALUED EACH SPIRE SHARE AT 298.6 PENCE PER SHARE​

* BOARD ‍UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED OFFER ON BASIS THAT IT SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES SPIRE AND ITS PROSPECTS​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO TAKE NO ACTION IN RELATION TO PROPOSAL​

* ‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​