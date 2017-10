Sept 20 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI AS:

* COMPANY IS NOT PARTY TO THE PENALTY ISSUED BY ADVERTISEMENT BOARD AS A RESULT OF ONE OF SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS‍​

* PENALTY ISSUED TO TBWA AND PLASENTA, AGENCIES WHO HAVE RENDERED SERVICES FOR THE MENTIONED CAMPAIGN