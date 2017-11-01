BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc

* Ultimate reports Q3 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 revenue $236.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees ‍Q4 total revenues of approximately $242 to $246 million​

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees ‍ for year 2018 total revenues to increase approximately 19% over 2017​

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees 2018 ‍total revenues to increase approximately 19% over 2017​

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees for year 2018 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 21%​

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees ‍for Q4 2017, operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 18 percent​

* FY2018 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $250.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: