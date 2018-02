BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.11

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc:

* ULTIMATE REPORTS FULL YEAR AND Q4 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $251.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍RECURRING REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $229 MILLION TO $231 MILLION​

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP - SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $269 MILLION TO $272 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍RECURRING REVENUES TO INCREASE IN EXCESS OF 20% OVER 2017​

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUES TO INCREASE IN EXCESS OF 18% OVER 2017​

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP - SEES Q1 2018 OPERATING MARGIN, ON NON-GAAP BASIS, OF APPROXIMATELY 18%

* SEES 2018 ‍OPERATING MARGIN, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS IN EXCESS OF 21%​

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP - ‍AS A RESULT OF STATUTORY RATE DECREASES FROM TAX REFORM, CO HAD A REDUCTION IN NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET BALANCE OF $8.7 MILLION FOR Q4