BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update
September 18, 2017 / 8:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum provides operational and financial update

* Ultra Petroleum says its bank group has approved an increase in borrowing base under its senior secured credit facility from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion​

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says ‍company plans to expand its existing secured, floating rate term loan by $175 million​

* Ultra Petroleum - ‍As of Sept 15, total net daily production up 8 percent to 796 million MMcfe per day compared to average of 738 MMcfe per day during Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

