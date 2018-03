BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.43

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $240.6 MILLION

* ‍Q4 PRODUCTION OF 74.5 BCFE INCREASED 5% COMPARED TO Q3 2017​

* IS REDUCING ITS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET YEAR-OVER-YEAR BY APPROXIMATELY 30% TO $400 MILLION

* ‍2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 280-290 BCFE​

* Q1 2018, AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION RATE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 790-810 MMCFE/D​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $237.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍FOR YEAR-ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO'S RESERVES TOTALED 3.1 TRILLION CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (TCFE) OF TOTAL PROVED RESERVES​