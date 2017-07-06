FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says resolved litigation with Cross Sound Management
July 6, 2017 / 3:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says resolved litigation with Cross Sound Management

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra Petroleum announces dismissal of litigation

* Last remaining objection to implementation of company's plan of reorganization has been resolved

* Confirms that it has entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement with Cross Sound Management

* Confirms that it entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement, fully resolving ongoing litigation between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

