Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE BUROSUMAB RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR THE TREATMENT OF X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA IN CHILDREN

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMA SAYS CHMP‘S OPINION IS BEING REFERRED TO EC, FOR FINAL DECISION ON GRANT OF CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMA SAYS DECISION ON GRANT OF CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IS EXPECTED IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: