BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍proposal has been approved by board of directors of Ultragenyx​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍has made a proposal to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Dimension Therapeutics for about $138 million​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍Ultragenyx would fund proposed transaction from cash resources on its balance sheet​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical - ‍proposed all-cash transaction structured as a tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

