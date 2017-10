Sept 13 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAISES OPERATIONAL INCOME OBJECTIVE FOR 2017 AT EUR 16 MILLION, AIMS OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.2 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2y00HyW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)