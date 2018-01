BRIEF-UMC Posts Q4 Financial Results, Offers Q1 Guidance

Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp :

* SAYS FOURTH QUARTER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS T$36.63 BILLION ($1.26 billion), DOWN 4.4 PERCENT Y/Y

* UMC SAYS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE PARENT WAS T$1.77 BILLION

* UMC SAYS Q1 WAFER SHIPMENTS TO INCREASE 2-4 PERCENT

* UMC SAYS ASP IN USD: TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 2 PERCENT

* UMC SAYS Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WILL BE IN THE LOW TEENS PERCENT RANGE

* UMC SAYS 2018 CAPEX FOR FOUNDRY SEGMENT: US$1.1 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.1510 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)