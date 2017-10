Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Q3 consolidated revenue T$37.7 billion ($1.25 billion)versus T$38.2 billion year ago

* Says Q3 net profit at T$3.5 billion

* Says it expects Q4 wafer shipments to decrease 3-4 percent

* Says 2017 capex for foundry segment at $1.7 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2540 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)