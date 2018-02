Feb 21 (Reuters) - UMIDA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* Q4 NET RESULT PROFIT SEK 151,000 VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE SEK 16 MILLION VERSUS SEK 20.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sGIaK1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)