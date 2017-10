Oct 5 (Reuters) - Umw Holdings Bhd

* UMW Corporation entered into share sale agreement with DKLS Luxuria

* Agreement for proposed disposal by unit of 22.4 million ordinary shares

* Deal for 18 million RGT

* Deal with DKLS Luxuria for sale of UMW Corp's stake in UMW Fabritech Source: (bit.ly/2xjkcX4) Further company coverage: