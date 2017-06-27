FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Under Armour names Patrik Frisk president and COO of the company

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* Under Armour announces Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer

* Under armour inc - company also announced strategic executive changes to align its organizational structure

* Under armour inc - Frisk will have responsibility for company's go-to-market strategy and successful execution of its long-term growth plan

* Under armour - Paul Fipps named chief technology officer with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of engineering that support co's web and mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

