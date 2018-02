BRIEF-Under Armour Q4 Loss Per Share $0.20

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; ANNOUNCES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 TO $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 150 BASIS POINTS TO 43.2 PERCENT

* 2018 ‍GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 50 BASIS POINTS​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PLANNED AT APPROXIMATELY $225 MILLION​

* INVENTORY INCREASED 26 PERCENT TO $1.2 BILLION AT QUARTER END

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE UP AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE IN 2018

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFTER ADDITIONAL REVIEW, ANNOUNCED AN ADDITIONAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* UNDER ARMOUR - ABOUT $110 TO $130 MILLION OF PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RELATED CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED FROM ADDITIONAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* BASED ON RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS IN 2017 AND 2018, ANTICIPATES MINIMUM OF $75 MILLION IN SAVINGS ANNUALLY IN 2019 AND BEYOND

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $5.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S