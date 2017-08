July 18 (Reuters) - Uni-bio Science Group Ltd

* Company entered into two separate subscription agreements with Vital Vigour Limited and Wynhaus Assets Management

* Subscriber B has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 154.1 million subscription shares; issued at price of hk$0.138 per subscription share

* Pursuant to subscription agreement A, Vital Vigour agreed to subscribe for, 873.4 million subscription shares.