BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco proposes to buy Westfield

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco:

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WESTFIELD

* POST TRANSACTION, CHRISTOPHE CUVILLIER WILL BE GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, WESTFIELD SECURITYHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A COMBINATION OF CASH AND SHARES IN UNIBAIL-RODAMCO, VALUING EACH WESTFIELD SECURITY AT A PRICE OF US$7.55 AND REPRESENTING A PREMIUM OF 17.8% ​

* ‍TRANSACTION IMPLIES AN ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR WESTFIELD OF US$24.7 BILLION​

* POST TRANSACTION COLIN DYER WILL BE GROUP CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍SAYS DEAL WILL CREATE A GLOBAL PROPERTY LEADER WITH EUR 61.1 BILLION (US$72.2 BILLION) OF GROSS MARKET VALUE, STRATEGICALLY POSITIONED IN 27 OF WORLD‘S MOST ATTRACTIVE RETAIL MARKETS AND CITIES​

* SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FIRST FULL YEAR, WITH EXPECTED RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF EUR 100 MILLION PER ANNUM​