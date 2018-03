March 6 (Reuters) - Unibap Ab:

* UNIBAP RECEIVES ORDER FROM EPIROC DRILLING TOOLS AB OF SEK 1.8 MILLION FOR DELIVERY OF AUTOMATED INTELLIGENT QUALITY ASSURANCE

