Jan 8 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED BUYBACK OF EQUITY SHARES

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 25.07 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 261.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.59 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.56 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER GAIN ON SALE OF IDENTIFIED BUSINESS (NET)32.17 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS BUYBACK WORTH ABOUT 8.86 BILLION RUPEES