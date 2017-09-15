FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unico American Corp announces settlement of litigation
September 15, 2017

BRIEF-Unico American Corp announces settlement of litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Unico American Corp

* Unico American Corporation announces settlement of litigation

* Unico American - ‍on Sept. 12, settlement agreement was reached on judgments on a policy liability claim covered by Crusader insurance company​

* Unico American Corp - Settlement, amounting to $7 million, is required to be paid from funds deposited by Crusader with Los Angeles superior court

* Unico American - As a result of settlement, co expects to incur about $1.6 million in additional losses, loss adjustment expenses for quarter ended Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

