Dec 27 (Reuters) - Unieuro Spa:

* SAYS ANNOUNCED SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 190 MILLION WITH A BANKING SYNDICATE

* TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF THREE FLEXIBLE CREDIT FACILITIES, WITH FLOATING INTEREST RATES AND 5-YEAR MATURITY

* SAYS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WILL INSTEAD BE COMPLETELY REDEEMED Source text for Eikon:

