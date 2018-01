Jan 25 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc:

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES INCREASED $12.3 MILLION, OR 7.9%, TO $167.5 MILLION​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* ‍BASED ON MOST RECENT RESULTS, RAPID INCREASE IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS, CO UPDATED 2018 OUTLOOK​

* NOW EXPECTS LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN NET SALES FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS, EXCLUDING PARKDALE AMERICA OF FLAT TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH

* NOW EXPECTS CAPEX OF $30 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018