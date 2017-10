Oct 16 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA:

* STARTS TALKS WITH INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION FUND ON JOINT INVESTMENT IN PHILIPPINE COMPANY

* WANTS TO DISTRIBUTE CUSTOMER SERVICE AUTOMATION SOFTWARE IN PHILIPPINES, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, INDONESIA AND TAIWAN

* EACH PARTY OF INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PLANS TO SPEND EUR 1 MILLION FOR NEWLY CREATED COMPANY IN PHILIPPINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)