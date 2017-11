Nov 14 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA

* SAYS REDUCES ITS INVESTMENT PROGRAM TO 15 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​

* SAYS PLANS EARLY BUYBACK OF SERIES B BONDS OF 10 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​

* INVESTMENT PROGRAM AND BONDS BUYBACK TO BE FINANCED WITH BOND ISSUE PROGRAM OF UP TO 25 MILLION ZLOTYS