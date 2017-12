Nov 30 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa:

* Q3 EBITDA OF NOK 3.4 MILLION VERSUS. NOK 5.3 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016.

* Q3 REVENUES OF NOK 26.1 MILLION VERSUS. NOK 26.2 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)