Dec 8 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa:

* UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS SAYS ‍BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO INCREASE CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL AS CONSEQUENCE OF CONVERSION OF NOK 3.23 MILLION OF A CONVERTIBLE LOAN​

* ‍IN TOTAL 4.81 MILLION NEW SHARES, ALL SUBSCRIBED AT NOK 0.75 PER SHARE, WILL BE ISSUED​

* ‍NEW SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE NOK 1.96 MILLION, DIVIDED INTO 195.7 MILLION SHARES​