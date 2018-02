Feb 27 (Reuters) - Unifor:

* UNIFOR SAYS IS CALLING ON GODERICH MINE‘S OWNERS, COMPASS MINERALS, TO “PRESS PAUSE” ON A ROUND OF LAY-OFFS

* UNIFOR SAYS CONFIRMED THAT ABOUT 48 WORKERS AT COMPASS MINERALS’ GODERICH MINE WERE GIVEN LAY-OFF NOTICES AT THE GATE WHEN THEY GOT TO WORK ON FEB 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: