Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS VEGAN CORNETTO ROLLING OUT ACROSS EUROPE THIS YEAR

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS LIPTON TEA ICE CREAM GOING TO 18 OTHER MARKETS

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS IN 5 YEARS, COMPANY EXPECTS 30 PERCENT OF TURNOVER COMING FROM E-COMMERCE AND BRAND SITES

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS WELL ON TRACK TO MEET SALES, MARGIN TARGETS