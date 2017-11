Nov 29 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER EXEC SAYS “ON TRACK” WITH PROCESS OF DIVESTING SPREADS BUSINESS

* UNILEVER EXEC SAYS SET TO START RELOCATING FOOD AND REFRESHMENT TEAMS INTO NETHERLANDS STARTING IN JANUARY, WITH INTENT TO FINISH IT BY AUGUST 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)