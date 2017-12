Nov 30 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA PRESIDENT SAYS USA SALES WILL END YEAR BELOW 1 PERCENT

* UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA PRESIDENT SAYS KEY CHALLENGES IN US AROUND LEAF TEA, SKIN CARE, ICE CREAM AND THE GROCERY CHANNEL

* UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA PRESIDENT SAYS IN DEALS FOR SEVENTH GENERATION, TALENTI, TAZO, DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB, SIR KENSINGTON AND SHEA MOISTURE IT WAS ONLY BIDDER IN PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)