Sept 14 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* UNILEVER NV ISSUES BONDS AMOUNTING TO GBP 250 MILLION, THAT WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AS OF SEPT. 15 - EURONEXT

* BONDS ISSUE PRICE: 98.99 PERCENT; INTEREST RATE: 1.88 PERCENT - EURONEXT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)