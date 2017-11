Nov 28 (Reuters) - Unilever Nv:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS RECONFIRMED‍​

* SEES STRONG CASH FLOW DELIVERY‍​

* CONNECTED 4 GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER GROWTH AHEAD OF OUR MARKETS‍​

* EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH WITHIN THE 3 TO 5% RANGE

* SEES IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN OF AT LEAST 100 BASIS POINTS IN 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2icyOBk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)