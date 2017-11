Nov 3 (Reuters) - UNILEVER PLC

* ‍99% OF ALL UNILEVER N.V. PREFERENCE SHARES TENDERED AFTER POST-ACCEPTANCE PERIOD​

* ‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT, UNILEVER PLC WILL HOLD 99% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% PREFERENCE SHARES​

* ‍STATUTORY BUY-OUT PROCEEDINGS WILL BE INITIATED FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF POST-ACCEPTANCE PERIOD​